Differently abled woman gets order to open aavin parlour near Salem GH

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor A. Ramachandran handing over the order copy to the differently abled woman to open aavin parlour in Salem on Thursday.

Mayor A. Ramachandran issued an order to a differently abled woman whose video went viral on social media in which she had sought permission from Chief Minister to run an Aavin parlour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman A. Gnanammal of Marulaipalayam in the video said two months ago she had submitted a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seeking permission to open an aavin parlour at Salem Government Hospital. The Chief Minister’s Office assured to look into the issue. Local DMK cadre, who run tea shops near the Salem Government Hospital, expressed unhappiness over opening opening the parlour stating that their business would be affected. In this regard, the woman sought help from the Chief Minister which went viral on social media. .

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile on Thursday, Mr. Ramachandran and Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj handed over the order copy to run an aavin parlour at the entrance of the hospital. He instructed her to run the parlour without any hindrance for the patients and vehicles coming into the hospital. Ms. Gnanammal thanked the Chief Minister for the gesture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app