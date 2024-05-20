ADVERTISEMENT

Differently abled woman allotted apartment in Coimbatore

Published - May 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Yazhini is allotted an apartment in the ground floor of the TNHB tenement at Chikkarasampalayam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Yazhini (32), a differently-abled woman, it is a dream come true on Sunday, May 19, 2024 when she moved into her own apartment at Chikkarasampalayam near Mettupalayam. Her petition to the Chief Minister seeking a house has borne fruit.

She thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Nilgiris MP A. Raja and Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati for taking swift action on her petition.

A resident of Kotagiri, she moved to the plains and was living with her parents in a rented house in Sirumugai. After her father’s death, she became the breadwinner of the family. She writes poems and publishes books.

She presented the petition to Mr. Stalin, who entrusted the job to Mr. Raja. The Nilgiris MP had recommended Yazhini’s petition to Mr. Pati. The Collector allotted the ground floor apartment at the Tamil Nadu Housing Board’s tenement that was recently completed at Chikarasampalayam near Mettupalayam.

