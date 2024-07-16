GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Differently-abled seek monthly assistance, work under MGNREGS in Erode and Salem

Published - July 16, 2024 06:14 pm IST - ERODE/SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Differently-abled persons urge for a job under MGNREGS and 35 kg rice a month and came to the Collectorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Differently-abled persons urge for a job under MGNREGS and 35 kg rice a month and came to the Collectorate in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Urging the State government and the district administrations to provide monthly assistance, work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and 35 kg rice every month, members of the differently-abled community staged a protest on the premises of Collectorates in Erode and Salem on Tuesday.

The members, under the banner, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said the Department of Revenue provides ₹1,500 monthly assistance while the Department of Differently-Abled Welfare gives ₹2,000 as monthly assistance to the registered persons. They said thousands of differently-abled persons had registered for receiving the assistance a year ago and the government had also passed the order. But, the assistance is yet to be released, they said.

S. Namburajan, All India Secretary, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), said differently-abled persons were demanding work under the scheme and had submitted applications. “But, work is yet to be given to them in the current financial year,” he said. In the absence of income, differently-abled persons were unable to fulfil their daily basic needs. Also, the long demand for the ‘Antyodaya cards’ that enable the disabled to receive 35 kg of rice from ration shops every month remains unfulfilled, he said.

Their other demands were free house site pattas to all disabled persons who had applied and taking action against officials who refused to provide works under the scheme. In Erode, as officials did not turn up to meet them, protestors attempted to enter the building. But, the police prevented them. Later, representatives met the officials and held talks. In Salem, the protest was led by P. Harikrishnan, district secretary.

