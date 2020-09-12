Differently abled private candidates may contact CEO for COVID-19 test

The district administration said that the differently abled private candidates, who had opted for a scribe for the coming supplementary examinations may contact the Chief Educational Office to arrange for COVID-19 tests.

According to a release, all the differently abled private candidates who had opted for a scribe to write the examination must carry a medical certificate that they have tested negative for COVID-19 to the examination centre. If they have any difficulty in arranging for a COVID-19 test, they shall contact the Chief Educational Office at 0422-2351849 or 0422-2391062 before September 15.

On September 3, the Madras High Court directed the Department of School Education Department to ensure that all those with physical or mental disabilities wanting to write the supplementary examinations as private candidates are subjected to COVID-19 tests at least two days before the examination. The supplementary examinations for Classes X, XI and XII will be conducted from September 21 to October 7.