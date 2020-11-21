Differently-abled petitioner gets job

A differently-abled man, who submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami here recently was offered a job with Kumarapalayam Municipality.

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and District Collector K. Megraj handed over the appointment order to P. Saddiq Basha, who has been offered the position of system operator in the public health department under Kumarapalayam Municipality.

Mr. Basha petitioned the Chief Minister while he was on his way to Salem on Wednesday. He said in the petition that he had typing knowledge in English and Tamil and requested the Chief Minister to offer him a job since there is no one to support him.

Considering his plea, the State government handed over the appointment order on Friday. Mr. Basha expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the State government for offering him a job.