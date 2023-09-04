Differently-abled persons take out rally for eye donation in Coimbatore

September 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The rally by differently-abled persons to raise awareness on the importance of eye donation was flagged off in Coimbatore by Assistant Commissioner of Police Coimbatore (West) N. Ravikumar with members of Lions International District 324-D on Monday.

District governor R. Mohankumar said the rally was an initiative of Past International Director of Lions Club International G. Ramaswamy, in which physically challenged persons, with a visually-challenged person on the pillion of their vehicle, drove across Coimbatore district to raise awareness on eye donation. So far, across the nation, 2,500 km had been covered by several differently-abled persons under this project.

Club’s First Vice District Governor S. Shanmugasundaram, Second Vice District Governor R. Dhinakaran Second Vice District Governor, Cabinet Secretary P. Viswanathan, Cabinet Treasurer N. Mahadevan and members were present.

