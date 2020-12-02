Differently abled persons stage protests

Differently abled persons led by TARATDAC staging a demonstration outside the RDOs office in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. N. Bashkaran

Krishnagiri/ Salem

02 December 2020 22:46 IST

Urge State govt. to fulfil their three-point charter of demands

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (Taratdac), on Wednesday, staged protests in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts demanding the State government to fulfil their three-point charter of demands.

In Krishnagiri, the demonstration was held outside the Revenue Divisional Office.

The protesters demanded the government to provide a monthly financial support of ₹ 3,000 for the differently abled and ₹5,000 for those with severe impairments. The neighbouring Telengana was providing such assistance, they said. They also wanted the Government to pass a separate State legislation for 5% quota for differently-abled in the private sector and fill up backlog in vacancies in posts across various departments as directed by the Madras High Court.

Advertising

Advertising

In Dharmapuri, the protests was held outside the Pennagaram Taluk office.

Led by TARATDAC district president S. Ammasai, the Association members staged a road block near the Salem Collectorate. Over 150 persons were removed by the police.