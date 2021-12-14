Differently abled persons seek increase in monthly assistance

Erode

14 December 2021 23:51 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a protest in front of the Revenue Divisional Office here on Tuesday urging the State government to increase their monthly assistance.

The members said that the persons with 40% disability were given a maximum of ₹ 3,800 as monthly assistance in Puducherry and ₹ 3,016 in Telangana. “The DMK in its election manifesto had promised to increase the assistance from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 1,500,” they said and added that no steps were taken by the government in the last six months to fulfil the promise.

They said that COVID-19 pandemic had hit their life as they were unable to fulfil their basic needs and that of their family members.

In Salem, the differently abled persons staged a protest in front of Collectorate on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded the State government to provide a monthly assistance of ₹ 3,000 for persons with 40% disabilities and ₹ 5,000 for those with severe disabilities.