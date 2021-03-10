Coimbatore

Differently-abled persons made aware of postal ballots in Salem

A poll officer explaining the availability of postal votes to differently-abled persons at the Salem Collectorate on Wednesday.  

Differently-abled persons were explained the availability of postal ballot facility, introduced for the first time in the ensuing Assembly election, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday .

An election officer, using sign language, explained them the availability of postal ballots and asked them to submit Form 12D for availing the facility.

Participants were also made aware of the facilities being arranged for them at the polling stations, including wheelchairs and the priority given to them to cast their votes on April 6.

“Physical disability is not a deterrent for voting,” they were told.

They were asked to wear masks without fail and to ensure personal distancing while casting votes at the polling stations.

