Coimbatore

Differently-abled persons in Krishnagiri seek more work days under the MGNREGS

Differently-abled persons at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N
Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 09, 2022 11:44 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 11:44 IST

Differently-abled persons from the district submitted a petition to the District Collector on Monday demanding more work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MGNREGS).

Citing their inability to find work, the petitioners called for providing employment for the differently-abled on all days without any restrictions. The rural wage employment guarantee scheme should provide employment on a priority basis for the differently-abed without any caveats and provide full wages without deductions for the work done under the scheme.  

