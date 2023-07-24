HamberMenu
Differently abled persons in Coimbatore want sign language interpreters appointed across the State

July 24, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a protest at the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday, July 24.

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a protest at the Collectorate in Coimbatore on Monday, July 24. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As a part of the Statewide protest, the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) urged the government to appoint sign language interpreters across the State.

Staging a demonstration here on Monday, they wanted such appointments be made at the Collector’s office, police stations, and government hospitals.

They also demanded 1% reservation in government jobs, and also create job opportunities in private sector companies. The private sector must be encouraged to employ them, the protesters said.

Farmers not to hand over lands

Farmers, public, and land owners along the Dindigul-Mysuru National Highway 948 said they will not hand over the lands for the four-laning of the NH. Claiming that the NH Department’s efforts will destroy livelihoods of farmers, they petitioned the Collector on Monday to withdraw the project.

