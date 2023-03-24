ADVERTISEMENT

Differently-abled persons highlight demands in Krishnagiri

March 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled persons staging a demonstration in front of the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 A unique multipurpose identity card for all differently-abled, full wages under MNREGS for the differently abled, and conduct of fortnightly grievances meeting for the differently abled were among the various demands of the Tamil Nadu Association for the All types of Differently Abled and their Caregivers (TARATDAC) that staged a demonstration at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The identity card for the differently abled would enable them to access welfare without hindrances, the protesters said. Similarly, the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer must be made a permanent posting, they said.

The association also demanded immediate payment of ₹1,500 to all applicants, whose applications for the monthly disabled assistance is pending with the differently-abled office. They called for the immediate payment of ₹2,000 to all the applicants who have registered with the Differently Abled Department but are put in waiting.

There are hundreds of differently-abled persons, who are yet to receive the upgraded assistance amount of ₹500. Therefore, all those persons shall be immediately paid ₹1,500 including the arrears for the unpaid months.

In Krishnagiri, the side entrance to the Office of the Differently Abled Welfare is shuttered at the Collectorate, according to the protesters. The entrance should be kept open to enable hindrance-free movement for the differently-abled. The health camp for the differently-abled verification should include neurology and ophthalmology, the protesters said.

