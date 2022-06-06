Differently abled persons get battery-operated wheel chair at Salem Collectorate

The battery operated wheel chair introduced for differently abled persons at the Collectorate in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

District Collector S. Karmegam introduced a battery operated wheel chair facility for the differently abled at the Collectorate for submitting petitions to officials on Monday. The wheel chairs were brought for ₹1 lakh from the Collector’s discretionary fund.

Mr. Karmegam received 359 petitions from the public seeking bank loans, land patta, old age pension, patta transfer, community certificate, job opportunities, road and water facilities.

He instructed officials concerned to address the grievances of the public at a stipulated time. The Collector received 54 petitions on Monday from differently abled people at the ground floor of the Collectorate. He also distributed welfare assistance to 24 differently abled beneficiaries at a cost of ₹ 2.71 lakh.