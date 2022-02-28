Differently-abled persons demand special compartments in trains
Differently-abled persons staged a protest infront of the Salem Railway Divisional office demanding the railway authorities to provide special compartments for differently-abled persons in all trains.
The members of the Tamil Nadu differently-abled and Carers Rights’ Association said special tickets with concession must be issued for them.
They also demanded that differently-abled persons must be provided with separate parking areas at railway stations. They were later arrested and removed from the place.
