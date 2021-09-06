Differently-abled persons demand levelling of ground allotted to them

Urging the district administration to fulfil its promise to level the ground allotted to 86 differently-abled persons in a hillock, members of the Erode District Differently-Abled Welfare Association staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate on Monday.

Led by its president S. Durairaj, the members said free house site pattas were given to 59 beneficiaries at Nalla Goundan Palayam at Chithode on December 27, 2018 and to 23 beneficiaries at Kagam panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk while four persons are yet to receive pattas.

Since the land at Chithode was located in a hillock, the administration promised to level the ground and survey it after which plots would be allotted to them. After various protests, the officials promised to complete the works.

But, even after three years, the works were yet to be taken up. They said that due to COVID-19, they lost their livelihood and could not pay house rent and were forced to vacate the houses.

During their protest at Chithode on November 24, 2020, officials from the departments of revenue and differently-abled held talks with them and gave a written assurance to level the ground at the earliest.

“It requires at least ₹10 lakh to level the ground and we cannot do it,” they said and wanted the administration to keep up its promise.

Their protest continued till afternoon after which District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan held talks with the association. But Mr. Durairaj told the DRO that until their demands were met, they would continue their protest.