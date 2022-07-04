Differently abled man seeks to save his land

A differently abled person petitioned Tiruppur District Collector S. Vineeth to save his land from an “usury gang”, at the grievances redress meeting here on Monday.

In his petition, N. Thangaraj of Koduvai in Kangayam Taluk said he had given power of attorney for his one-and-a-half acre land to Nandagopal, a resident of KPN Colony in Tiruppur, when he was in need of ₹6 lakh for his medical treatment in 2011.

When Thangaraj tried to get back his land, Nandagopal allegedly demanded ₹1 crore and tried to usurp the land. Earlier, the petitioner filed a complaint with District Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai and based on that complaint, the Uthiyur Police started the investigation. Meanwhile, the petitioner alleged that a group of people had put up fences in his land without any prior intimation. The Collector assured him of speedy solution.

He also received 641 petitions related to land patta, old age pension, road facilities and new ration cards. He also resolved a few petitions immediately and directed the officials concerned to redress all the other grievances at the earliest.

Appreciation

After the meeting, the Collector lauded the work done by Ms. Selvi who is working as an assistant at the postmortem centre at Kangayam Government Hospital for the past 11 years and presented her with a certificate of appreciation.