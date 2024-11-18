Differently-abled man ends life in Erode

A 42-year-old differently-abled man ended his life at the water spread area of the Bhavanisagar dam in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, Devendran, a resident of Kumaran Nagar in Ganeshapuram, Coimbatore, was hearing and speech impaired and unmarried. He is said to have been suffering from depression due to lack of a stable job. The police said that on Sunday, he left home and arrived at the water spread area. At 12.30 a.m. on Monday, he sent a message to his sister, Nithya, that he was ending his life and shared his location through WhatsApp.

Shocked by the message, she alerted the Coimbatore police, who informed the Bhavanisagar police. A police team arrived at the water spread area and found the charred body of Devendran. Further inquiry is on.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.