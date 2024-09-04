Differently-abled fisherman’s petition in Erode rejected citing failure to attend calls

A 38-year-old differently-abled fisherman’s petition to the district administration for assistance in starting a fish shop was rejected because he did not respond to calls from the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

During the Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp held on 25 July 2024 at Ammapettai in Anthiyur taluk, Srinivasan, who is mute, submitted a petition requesting support to start a fish shop or secure a government job. His entire family, including his wife and two daughters studying in Classes 9 and 7, are also differently-abled.

However, the petition was dismissed by the department as they were unable to reach him. On 22 August, the Assistant Director of the department sent a response stating that the petition lacked attachments or supporting documents and that repeated attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. As a result, the petition was rejected.

When contacted, Assistant Director Kolanjinathan explained that they were initially unaware of the petitioner’s disability and address change. Due to the requirement to act within 30 days of receiving a petition, they had to issue a response. The department has since located Srinivasan, who has agreed to visit the office on 10 September. “Now that we understand his situation, we will provide all possible assistance,” the officer assured.

