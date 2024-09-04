GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Differently-abled fisherman’s petition seeking assistance rejected as he did not attend phone calls

Published - September 04, 2024 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan

A 38-year-old differently-abled fisherman’s petition to the district administration for assistance in starting a fish shop was rejected because he did not respond to calls from the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare.

During the Makkaludan Mudhalvar camp held on 25 July 2024 at Ammapettai in Anthiyur taluk, Srinivasan, who is mute, submitted a petition requesting support to start a fish shop or secure a government job. His entire family, including his wife and two daughters studying in Classes 9 and 7, are also differently-abled.

However, the petition was dismissed by the department as they were unable to reach him. On 22 August, the Assistant Director of the department sent a response stating that the petition lacked attachments or supporting documents and that repeated attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. As a result, the petition was rejected.

When contacted, Assistant Director Kolanjinathan explained that they were initially unaware of the petitioner’s disability and address change. Due to the requirement to act within 30 days of receiving a petition, they had to issue a response. The department has since located Srinivasan, who has agreed to visit the office on 10 September. “Now that we understand his situation, we will provide all possible assistance,” the officer assured.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.