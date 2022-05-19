Differently-abled athletes from Salem win medals

Four differently-abled sporting talents from Salem have won medals in the recently-held National level athletic event for persons affected with cerebral palsy in New Delhi.

Members of Cerebral Palsy Sports Association Tamil Nadu and District Sports officials appreciated the winners. According to officials, Jyothi has won silver and bronze medals, Krishna has won bronze, Suresh Kumar has won silver and Harikrishna won gold medals in the athletic events held in New Delhi.