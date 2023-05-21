DIET Udumalpet develops learning app for Tamil

May 21, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Tiruppur has developed a mobile application to determine learning outcomes in Tamil for Standard I to VIII, in tune with the specifications of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The institution, Principal V. Sankar said, was a pioneer in launch of the Learning Outcomes Mobile App - LO Tamil App (App Link : https://bit.ly/42wMo3N), encompassing skills connected with each learning outcome: the classroom transaction to achieve the learning outcome, evaluation activities and mapping the learning outcome with the textbook.

The new app would be very useful in honing the teaching–learning process which would take one step towards perfection and quality in education, Prof. Sankar said.

During 2020, the Union Education Ministry, had, towards setting up Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, mandated NCERT with the responsibility of mobilising the required resources for bringing about all-around improvement in learning outcomes and learning levels of students.

M. Saravana kumar, Senior Lecturer, DIET, Thirumoorthynagar, who developed the mobile app said it would be of immense help to teachers, teacher-educators, educational administrators, and parents as well. “It aims to enhance the quality of learning in schools, by enabling teachers to ascertain learning skills and provide effective learning opportunities to all students,” Mr. Saravana Kumar said.

Based on these Learning Outcomes, achievement surveys like NAS (National Level Achievement Survey) and SLAS (State Level Achievement Survey) are conducted to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies as an indicator of the health of the education system. The curriculum and textbooks have been transformed keeping in view the Learning Outcomes, he said.

Learning Outcomes are one of the components for fixing the PGI (Performance Grading Index) which gives insights into the status of school education in the States. Post-NAS Intervention has been carried out after every National Achievement Survey to strengthen Learning Outcomes among stakeholders. At this juncture, adopting new strategies, tools and e-resources is the need of the hour, Mr. Saravana Kumar said.