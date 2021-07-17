DIET launches ‘Flying Books’ programme

SALEM

It aims at enhancing skills of teachers

The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) has launched a scheme, ‘Flying Books’, as part of Education Development Day here on Thursday.

To commemorate former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj’s birthday, M. Selvam, Principal, DIET, launched the new scheme to enhance the skills of teachers, at the DIET centre here.

As part of the programme, books by global educational thinkers and Indian educationists on various topics were procured by faculty at DIET using their personal fund and distributed among faculty members and the DIET staff.

About 36 members were part of the programme and the books were distributed among them.

On reading, they would exchange the books among themselves and the concepts imbibed by faculty would be passed on to teachers during their training, officials said.

DIET librarian K. Satchidanandam would review the impact of the project and based on its success, it would be implemented at schools in all blocks here.