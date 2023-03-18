DIET, Coimbatore, lines up training programmes for assessment of learning outcomes

March 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Coimbatore, has lined up training programmes to equip faculty to determine learning outcomes in various subjects.

Training sessions for about 90 DIET faculty from across the State on learning outcome in Physical Sciences will be followed by another such programme for faculty of Biological Sciences, K. Rajha, Principal, DIET, Coimbatore, said.

The DIET faculty, in turn, are expected to visit schools and assess the learning outcomes in the different subjects. A teacher of DIET is required to visit 20 schools a month, and the Principal also has to visit 10 schools for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning modules are prepared for this purpose by the State Council of Educational Research and Training SCERT.

The Central Government had, during 2019, announced the National Mission to improve learning outcomes at the elementary level through an Integrated Teacher Training Programme called NISHTHA – National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Samagra Shiksha.

The aim of this training is to motivate and equip teachers to encourage and foster critical thinking in students, handle diverse situations and act as first level counsellors. They will be oriented on and develop their skills on various aspects related to Learning Outcomes, Competency Based Learning and Testing, Learner-centered Pedagogy, School Safety and Security, Personal-social qualities, Inclusive Education, ICT in teaching-learning including Artificial Intelligence, Health and well-being including yoga, Initiatives in School Education including library, eco club, youth club, kitchen garden, School Leadership qualities, Environmental Concerns, Pre-school, Pre-vocational Education and School Based Assessment in a joyful learning manner.

The integrated programme envisages covering around 42 lakh participants, encompassing teachers and Heads of Schools at the elementary level in all government schools, faculty members of SCERTs, DIETs as well as officials and Resource Persons from Block Resource Centres (BRCs) and Cluster Resource Centres (CRCs) in all States and UTs.