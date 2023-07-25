“Did someone school you to call me ‘God’,” an amused CM Stalin asks an applicant

July 25, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - DHARMAPURI

At a registration camp for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Thoppur, it was a feedback session for the visiting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was keen on knowing the women’s experience with regards to his government’s programmes tailored for women straddling the worlds of precarious labour and its marginal wages on the one hand and unpaid domestic work and caregiving on the other.

Sripriya, an applicant seated at the registration center exchanged her account of her life as labourer of odd farm works 10 days a month. “Work is hard to come by and it is barely work of 10 days a month.” Half a day she gets paid Rs.150. “And for a full day?” queried the CM to which she replied “Rs.300.” But that work too was hard to come by. It is here that his government’s free bus rides has been very useful, Sripriya said. “My daughter just finished class 12 and I can fund her college through Rs.1000 month education assistance you have given us,” she said. When the CM insisted to know if her daughter was actually getting the money, Sripriya said, her daughter would get that assistance once she joined college. “Now this monthly income of Rs.1,000 for me will help my family, help me with my children’s education,” beamed Sripriya.

Another applicant, while narrating her experiences with the schemes and how it was helping her family, looked the Chief Minister and likened him to her “God”. An amused Mr.Stalin asked, “did someone school you to say these things?” to which she underlined, that was how she was benefiting from his government’s programmes and that she was not tutored by anyone.

