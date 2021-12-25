DIC urges MSMEs to avail of subsidies under various schemes

Coimbatore

25 December 2021 23:53 IST

The District Industries Centre (DIC) here has urged the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) to apply for subsidies available under schemes for upscaling, fund raising, stamp duty and registration and pay roll.

DIC general manager B. Karthigaivasan said since July this year, the State government is giving subsidies under different categories to MSMEs for starting new units, for expansion, scaling up production and raising funds. While the response in the district is high for capital and additional capital subsidies, awareness needs to improve on the financial support available under other categories. These are available for MSMEs started after February 16 this year.

The district has targets for all the schemes, the general manager said.

The subsidy for scaling up is available to units that want to move from the micro to the small category or from the small to large category by investing in machinery. The applicants will get 5 % additional capital subsidy or a maximum of ₹25 lakh.

All micro units set up anywhere in the State or small and medium-scale enterprises in backward areas (Annur, Sultanpet or Kinathukadavu blocks) or those in the food processing sector can apply for the payroll subsidy scheme. They should submit the application within three months after the completion of the financial year for the claim for the previous year.

For the stamp duty and registration charges subsidy, any new micro or small-scale unit in the declared backward blocks can apply. The units will get 50 % rebate on the actual value of stamp duty and registration charges paid to the Registration Department.

SMEs that want to raise funds by listing on stock exchanges can apply for financial assistance. One-time assistance of 20% of the expenditure incurred for listing, subject to a maximum of ₹ 5 lakh can be availed of by the unit within six months from listing on the SME exchange. A couple of units have evinced interest in this scheme, he said.

Subsidy on the cost of trade mark registration or Geographical Indication is available to new and existing MSMEs. The units will get 75% subsidy on the cost of filing of the application for patent registration, including the cost of first-time maintenance fee of the granted application, subject to a maximum of ₹3 lakh per patent registered.

In the case of trade mark registration or Geographical Indication, 50 % subsidy on the cost of filing application for Trade Mark Registration including the cost of first-time maintenance fee of the granted application is available, subject to a maximum of ₹ 25, 000 per trade mark or Geographical Indications registered.