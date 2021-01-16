DIC special loan camp at Pollachi on January 22

The District Industries Centre (DIC), Coimbatore, will conduct a special loan camp at Pollachi on January 22.

The camp will highlight details of State and Central government schemes such as NEEDS, UYEGP and PMEGP. Bank officers will also take part in the camp.

With a large number of coir industries, tourist locations, and trading activities, Pollachi has huge potential for those who want to start an industry or business. Aspiring candidates can benefit from the government schemes. The DIC decided to conduct a camp at Pollachi in an effort to create awareness on these programmes and to encourage beneficiaries in and around Pollachi, said the general manager of the DIC A. Karthigaivasan.

The camp will be held at the Pollachi Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m.