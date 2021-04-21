DIC seeks vaccination status of workers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

21 April 2021 23:43 IST

The District Industries Centre (DIC) has asked industries in the district to share information on workers aged above 45 who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the DIC said it is taking continuous efforts to vaccinate all workers aged above 45 in industries. There is adequate availability of vaccines in the district now. “The Health Department and the DIC plan to focus on industries so that all the eligible workers are covered. Special camps will be held on April 23, 24, and 26 jointly with different associations,” said B. Karthigaivasan, general manager of the DIC.

"We received over 2,000 requests on Wednesday and another 2,500 are pending. Industries can write to vaccinationcbedic@gmail.com or call 8925533932-36. We are doing the best possible to cover all the eligible workers at the earliest," he told The Hindu.

A special camp will be at Kurichi SIDCO Industrial Estate on Friday, for micro units on Friday and Saturday and for jewellers on Monday (April 26), he added.