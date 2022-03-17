DIC camp in Annur today
The District Industries Centre will conduct a camp at the Panchayat Union office in Annur on March 18 for persons with disability, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes people at 2.30 p.m.
A press release said the camp would focus on encouraging youth to start business under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme, and Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme. Those who want to apply should bring their photograph, transfer certificate, community certificate, family card, Aadhaar card, and project report.
