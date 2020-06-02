Coimbatore

DIC calls for applications

The Coimbatore District Industries Centre (DIC) has sought applications for three employment generation schemes - New Entrepreneur Cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), Unemployed Youth Employment Guarantee Programme (UYEGP) and Prime Minister Employment Guarantee Scheme (PMEGS).

According to the DIC general manager B Karthigaivasan, the district-level task force need not approve the applications for these schemes.

If the applicants provided the required details, the applications will be sent to the banks for sanction.

There will be no interview or training for the candidates for the NEEDS and UYEGP. With regard to PMEGS, there is exemption till June 30.

