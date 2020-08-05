Dialysis centre inaugurated in Tiruppur

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and Tiruppur South MLA S. Gunasekaran inaugurated a dialysis centre established at a cost of ₹1.75 crore at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

The Tiruppur North Rotary Dialysis Centre, which is a joint initiative of Rotary Club of Tiruppur North, Tiruppur Corporation and Tamil Nadu Kidney Research (Tanker) Foundation, was inaugurated on Kumaran Road opposite to Tiruppur Railway Station.

According to K.M. Subramanian, Vice-Chairman of the Dialysis Unit of Rotary Club of Tiruppur North, 10 dialysis machines worth ₹7.5 lakh each were set up at the centre.

While the Rotary Club of Tiruppur North installed the machines, members of the Tanker Foundation will look after its operation and maintenance, he said.

This is the 11th dialysis unit for Tanker Foundation, an NGO that focuses on subsidised dialysis treatments for kidney patients who cannot afford the treatment cost.

“Around 60 patients can undergo dialysis each day in this dialysis centre,” Mr. Subramanian said, noting that the dialysis centre was functional from Wednesday.

The treatment will be free of cost for those covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he noted.