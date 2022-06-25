Dhyanalinga Consecration Day celebrated

The 23 rd Dhyanalinga Consecration Day was celebrated on Friday at the Isha Yoga Centre. The event began with the chanting of Isha Bramcharis along with Hindu, Buddhist chants and Christian, Sufi hymns. The mantras composed by Adi Shankara and Thevaram songs was offered to Dhyanalinga. The event concluded with ‘nadha aradhana’.

Event held

Molecular Diagnostics Counselling Care and Research Centre celebrated ‘Tri Fiesta-2022‘, a Mother’s, Father’s and Yoga Day on Friday. The aim was to create awareness on rare diseases, and identifying and preventing a lethal paediatric neuromuscular condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Jayanthashree Balakrishnan, Sasithra Damodharan, and Subramanian took part. DMD and non-ambulant kids took part in the yoga. Mime videos created by MDCRC members was screened at the event.