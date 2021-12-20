Dhobikana houses demolished

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday demolished houses inside the Ukkadam Dhobikana to facilitate the construction of Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover.

A team led by Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu, with assistance from the Coimbatore City Police personnel, went to the spot to demolish the 96 houses that were inside the Dhobikana and also the washing tanks.

Mr. Babu said the Corporation under instruction from Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara went into the Dhobikana and started demolishing the houses. The residents, to whom the Corporation had given alternative accommodation through the then Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, had resisted shifting from the place.

Their new houses were ready three months ago, but the residents cited one excuse or the other to not move there. Once the Corporation went in with the men and machinery, the residents began shifting to the new location.

In Ukkadam Pullukadu, the Board had constructed a house for each of the 96 families and the State Highways Department had helped the construction of washing and rinsing tanks and installation of washing stones.

Mr. Babu said the residents would have as many facilities in the new location, Pullukadu, as they had in Dhobikana. With the completion of the demolition work, the Corporation would be able to hand over 1.82 acre Dhobikana land to the Department.

The next on the list of structures to be removed for facilitating the flyover construction was the retail fish market. The Corporation would start the demolition in the immediate future, Mr. Babu added.