HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhinakaran rules out merger of two AIADMK factions

He also dismisses the possibility of AMMK working with Edappadi K. Palaniswami and terms the relationship with Panneerselvam cordial

October 20, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Friday that there was no chance of a merger of the two factions of the AIADMK.

Talking to reporters here, he also ruled out any scope for the AMMK to work with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

EPS’ prediction

To a question on Mr. Palaniswami predicting that the AMMK and Mr. Dhinakaran would be wiped out of politics soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Dhinakaran said the ones who were going to get wiped out were making such statements now.

Asked about V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, predicting that the AIADMK factions would merge, he asked the mediapersons to pose that question to her. Asked about the relationship between former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was cordial, both personally and politically.

On the issue of the AMMK taking part at a conference being organised by the Panneerselvam faction, he said, “If they invite us, we will definitely consider participating in it.” He declined to respond to speculation on the AMMK’s alliance with the BJP.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.