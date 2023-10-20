Dhinakaran rules out merger of two AIADMK factions

October 20, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Friday that there was no chance of a merger of the two factions of the AIADMK.

Talking to reporters here, he also ruled out any scope for the AMMK to work with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

EPS’ prediction

To a question on Mr. Palaniswami predicting that the AMMK and Mr. Dhinakaran would be wiped out of politics soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Dhinakaran said the ones who were going to get wiped out were making such statements now.

Asked about V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, predicting that the AIADMK factions would merge, he asked the mediapersons to pose that question to her. Asked about the relationship between former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and the AMMK, Mr. Dhinakaran said it was cordial, both personally and politically.

On the issue of the AMMK taking part at a conference being organised by the Panneerselvam faction, he said, “If they invite us, we will definitely consider participating in it.” He declined to respond to speculation on the AMMK’s alliance with the BJP.