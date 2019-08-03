Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered

Garlanding the statue, distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries and cultural programmes marked the 214th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai near Arachalur here on Saturday.

Born on April 17, 1756 at Melapalayam village near Kangeyam as Theerthagiri, he was called as Chinnamalai and later as Dheeran. He along with Tipu Sultan fought the British at Srirangapatna. But after the death of Tipu Sultan, he returned to Odanilai and constructed a fort. He fought many battles against the British East India Company successfully, including battle at Cauvery in 1801, at Odanilai in 1802 and battle at Arachalur in 1804.

He was caught by the British and hanged at Sankari Fort in Salem district on the day of Aadi Perukku on July 31, 1805. Hence, the State government has been observing the day of Aadi Perukku as his memorial day every year.

The observation began with Collector C. Kathiravan garlanding the statue at the Mani Mandapam, followed by Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, and Minister for School Education, Youth and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan. MLAs V.P. Sivasubramani and U. Thaniyarasu were present. The Minister honoured the freedom fighter’s descendants, distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 10.06 crore to 1,987 beneficiaries and planted saplings on the premises.

The Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition the Department of Information and Public Relations that highlighted the achievements of various government departments. Cultural programmes were also held on the occasion.

Leaders of various political parties including T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, MPs A. Ganeshamurthi (Erode) and K. Subbarayan (Tiruppur) and members of various associations paid their tributes.

Salem

Ministers, MLAs and political leaders offered tributes to Dheeran Chinnamalai in Sankari here.

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani offered floral tributes to his portrait at Sankari Fort and later offered tributes at the Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial on Sankari-Pallipalayam Road. District Collector S.A.Raman, Rajya Sabha MP N.Chandrasekaran, Namakkal MP A.K.P.Chinraj, and Sankari MLA S.Raja also paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

Nearly 350 police personnel were deployed at the place. DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, and members of Bharatiya Janata Party and Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter.