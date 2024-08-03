Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered on his death anniversary

The 219th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was observed at Odanilai village in Arachalur town panchayat here on Saturday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter, honoured the descendants and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹2.53 crore to 167 beneficiaries. An exhibition highlighting various schemes and achievements of government departments was also inaugurated. Erode MP K.E. Prakash, MLAs E.V.K.S. Elangovan, A.G. Venkatachalam, E.R. Eswaran, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar and officials were present.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, BJP State president K. Annamalai, BJP MLA C. Saraswathi, AIADMK MLAs K.A. Sengottaiyan, S.P. Velumani and K.C. Karuppannan, Pattali Makkal Katchi president and MLA G.K. Mani, leaders of various political parties and various organisations garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter at the Mani Mandapam. Over 700 police personnel were deployed for security in and around the memorial.

The State government has been observing the anniversary as a government function at Odanilai, the birth place of Dheeran Chinnamalai, since 2003. The district administration had also declared a local holiday on Saturday to observe the anniversary.

Dheeran Chinnamalai was born on April 17, 1756, at Melapalayam village near Kangeyam and was called Chinnamalai and Dheeran. He fought the British with Tipu Sultan at Srirangapatna and later constructed a fort at Odanilai. He was caught by the British and hanged at Sankari Fort on the day of Aadi Perukku on July 31, 1805.

