Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered on his birth anniversary

April 17, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector H. Krishnanunni (left) garlanding the statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The birth anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was celebrated in Erode district on Monday. 

District Collector H. Krishnanunni garlanded Chinnamalai ‘s statue at the Mani Mandapam at Odanilai in Arachalur during which Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra and others were present. 

Born on April 17, 1756 at Melapalayam village near Kangeyam as Theerthagiri, he was called Chinnamalai and later as Dheeran. He, along with Tipu Sultan, fought the British at Srirangapatna. After Tipu Sultan’s death, he returned to Odanilai and constructed a fort. Chinnamalai fought many battles against the British East India Company successfully, including the battle at Cauvery in 1801, at Odanilai in 1802 and at Arachalur in 1804. He was caught by the British and hanged at Sankari Fort on the day of Aadi Perukku on July 31, 1805.

