Dheeran Chinnamalai remembered on his 217th death anniversary

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dheeran Chinnamalai at Sankari Fort in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

August 03, 2022 18:02 IST

Floral tributes paid to the freedom fighter at various places in Erode and Salem districts

The 217th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai was observed at Odanilai in Arachalur town panchayat in Erode district on Wednesday. District Collector H. Krishnanunni, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, descendants of the freedom fighter, leaders of various political parties and other organisations garlanded the statue of the freedom fighter at the Mani Mandapam. Over 900 police personnel were deployed for security at the memorial. In Salem, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru offered floral tributes to the freedom fighter’s portrait at Sankari Fort and later offered tributes at the Dheeran Chinnamalai memorial on Sankari – Tiruchengodu - Pallipalayam junction road. District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MP A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, government officials and leaders of political parties paid tributes. Over 300 police personnel were deployed for security in the district. Advertisement Advertisement Born on April 17, 1756 at Melapalayam village near Kangeyam as Theerthagiri, he was called Chinnamalai and later as Dheeran. He along with Tipu Sultan fought the British at Srirangapatna. But after the death of Tipu Sultan, he returned to Odanilai and constructed a fort. He fought many battles against the British East India Company successfully, including the battle at Cauvery in 1801, at Odanilai in 1802 and at Arachalur in 1804. He was caught by the British and hanged at Sankari Fort on the day of Aadi Perukku on July 31, 1805.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.