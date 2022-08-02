Coimbatore

Dheeran Chinnamalai death anniversary to be observed on August 3

Freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai’s memorial near Sankagiri Fort, in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. File photo | Photo Credit: E. Lakshminarayanan
S P Saravanan ERODE August 02, 2022 12:35 IST
August 02, 2022

The 217 th death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai (1756–1805) would be observed at his Mani Mandapam at Odanilai near Arachalur here on Wednesday, August 3.

Since 2003, the State government has been observing the anniversary as a government function at his birth place at Odanilai. In 2006, a Mani Mandapam with the statue of freedom fighter was constructed at Odanilai. Also, the district administration has declared a local holiday on August 3 to observe the anniversary.

On Wednesday, Collector H. Krishnanunni would garland the statue and pay his respects that would be followed by Ministers, MLAs, leaders of various political parties and various organisations during the day.

Governor R.N. Ravi is expected to pay floral tributes at the memorial between 11.30 a.m. and 12 noon. Later, he would be participating at a function organised by Kongu Social Spiritual Educational and Cultural (KOSSEC) Foundation, Coimbatore and Dheeran Chinnamalai Alliance at Jayaramapuram village and deliver his address to the gathering.

The district police have made elaborate security arrangements at the memorial as 900 policemen were posted for duty while 300 policemen were posted for duty for the Governor’s function.

