Dheeran Chinnamalai death anniversary to be observed in Erode on Thursday

August 02, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

With the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai to be observed on Thursday, over 900 police personnel were posted for duty at his Mani Mandapam at Odanilai near Arachalur here.

Since 2003, the State government has been observing the anniversary as a government function at his birth place at Odanilai. On Thursday, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara would garland the statue and pay his respects that would be followed by Ministers, MLAs, leaders of various political parties and various organisations during the day.

The district police have made elaborate security arrangements at the memorial to prevent untoward incidents. A team led by Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar comprising three Additional Superintendent of Police, four Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and police personnel have assembled at the memorial from Wednesday. Officials said that time slots have been allotted to all the political parties and organisations to pay their respects.