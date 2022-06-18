Coimbatore

Dharmapuri youth buys car using ₹10 coins to create awareness about the currency

Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C.

A youth from Dharmapuri district bought a car using ₹10 coins to create awareness about the validity of 10 rupee coins on Saturday.

The youth, R. Vettrivel (25), who runs a play school, is from Harur in Dharmapuri district, and he bought the car for ₹6 lakhs in a showroom at Suramangalam in Salem. The showroom staff needed more than four hours to count the coins. 

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Vettrivel said a few months ago he found some children near his home playing with ₹10 coins, claiming that they were not valid. “So I decided to create awareness to prove the validity of ₹10 coins. I approached various banks in the past one month and got the coins for ₹6 lakhs and paid for the car. The ten rupee coins are valid and the Reserve Bank also confirmed it,” he added.

“The showroom accepted only ₹2 lakh rupees in coins and asked to pay the remaining money through a bank account as ₹2 lakh is the only limit to be received in cash,” Mr. Vettrivel added.


