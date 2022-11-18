Dharmapuri youth arrested for abetting lab technician’s suicide

November 18, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Rathinapuri police in Coimbatore have arrested a youth from Dharmapuri district on charges of abetting the suicide of a woman who worked as a lab technician in the city.

G. Prasanth (25) from Gopalpatti village in Harur taluk of Dharmapuri district was arrested in connection with the death by suicide of C. Megalapriya (26) who hailed from Sundakapatti in Namakkal district.

Prasanth, a supervisor in a private company, was arrested for the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and a Section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, the accused had allegedly promised to marry Megalapriya. The woman ended her life allegedly after the accused refused to marry her, they said.

Megalapriya was found dead in her rented room in a residential complex at Rathinapuri on Wednesday. The police arrested Prasanth late on Thursday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)