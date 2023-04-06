ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri RTO collects ₹4.37 crore as taxes and fines in the last fiscal

April 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Road Transport Office had collected ₹4.37 crore as revenue to the government by way of taxes and fines for various road violations for the last fiscal of 2022-23 in the district.

According to the Road Transport Office, over 57,500 vehicles were checked. Of these, 6,608 were found with violations and of these, 828 were impounded.

Among the remaining vehicles, 3,425 were caught for over-speeding; and 1,432 vehicles were running without valid permits, insurance, pollution certificate, license etc. The other vehicles were fined for overloading, running without headlights.

According to a release, of the total revenue, ₹2.04 crore was collected as road tax; ₹1.13 crore as fines; and ₹1.23 crore as fines for various other violations.

