Dharmapuri RTO collects ₹4.16 crore towards road violations and taxes

January 11, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Regional Transport Office of Dharmapuri has earned a revenue of ₹4.16 crore by way of taxes and revenue between January and December 2022. The cumulative revenue resulted from vehicle checks and the fines collected for various violations.

According to the Revenue Transport Office, ₹ 4,16,66,589 crore was collected as government revenue over the last 12 months. This entailed ₹2,07,29,532 crore collected towards road taxes; ₹1,01,84,33 crore collected towards fines immediately. In addition, ₹1,07,52,724 were collected as fines for various other violations.

The year witnessed vehicle checks carried out on 39,500 vehicles. Of these, 6591 vehicles were issued issued challans for various violations. Over 863 vehicles were impounded for lack of documents, permits; 165 vehicles were fined for overloading of passengers; and 156 vehicles were fined for overloading of goods; 351 vehicles were fined for lack of permits;3642 vehicles were fined for overspeeding; 315 vehicles were fined for lack of papers; 1,716 heavy vehicles fined for lack of insurance, emission certificates, license, registration certificate; 670 vehicles fined for lack of reflectors, and 327 vehicles fined for lack of headlights.