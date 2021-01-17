Dharmapuri reports single digit case

Salem

17 January 2021 22:02 IST

Four indigenous COVID-19 cases were reported in Krishnagiri and one case in Dharmapuri on Sunday.

Salem district reported 25 positive cases. According to health department officials, 19 cases were indigenous, including nine in Salem Corporation limits. Six patients have returned from Erode and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, 10 indigenous cases were reported.

Advertising

Advertising

Erode district reported 18 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,087. While 27 persons were discharged, 144 persons continue to be under treatment.