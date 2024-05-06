ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri records 93.55% pass percentage in Plus Two exams

May 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharmapuri registered a total pass percentage of 93.55% in the Plus Two exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. Of these, girls exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 95.32% and boys recorded 91.66%. A total of 17,228 students appeared for the Plus Two exams here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal welfare schools registered 91.18 pass percentage, followed by Adi Dravidar Welfare schools accomplishing a pass percentage of 89.66%. Social Welfare Department schools exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 94.44%.

Government schools registered a pass percentage of 91.25%. Self-financed matriculation schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.92 %

In all categories of schools but for one, girls had outperformed boys with a solid margin in the pass percentage. In Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, boys had outperformed girls with a whopping pass percentage of 94.41% while girls secured 81.83%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US