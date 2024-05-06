GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dharmapuri records 93.55% pass percentage in Plus Two exams

May 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharmapuri registered a total pass percentage of 93.55% in the Plus Two exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. Of these, girls exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 95.32% and boys recorded 91.66%. A total of 17,228 students appeared for the Plus Two exams here.

Tribal welfare schools registered 91.18 pass percentage, followed by Adi Dravidar Welfare schools accomplishing a pass percentage of 89.66%. Social Welfare Department schools exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 94.44%.

Government schools registered a pass percentage of 91.25%. Self-financed matriculation schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.92 %

In all categories of schools but for one, girls had outperformed boys with a solid margin in the pass percentage. In Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, boys had outperformed girls with a whopping pass percentage of 94.41% while girls secured 81.83%.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.