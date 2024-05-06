Dharmapuri records 93.55% pass percentage in Plus Two exams

May 06, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Dharmapuri registered a total pass percentage of 93.55% in the Plus Two exams, the results for which were declared on Monday. Of these, girls exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 95.32% and boys recorded 91.66%. A total of 17,228 students appeared for the Plus Two exams here.

Tribal welfare schools registered 91.18 pass percentage, followed by Adi Dravidar Welfare schools accomplishing a pass percentage of 89.66%. Social Welfare Department schools exceeded the district average with a pass percentage of 94.44%.

Government schools registered a pass percentage of 91.25%. Self-financed matriculation schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.92 %

In all categories of schools but for one, girls had outperformed boys with a solid margin in the pass percentage. In Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools, boys had outperformed girls with a whopping pass percentage of 94.41% while girls secured 81.83%.