DHARMAPURI

16 July 2020 22:33 IST

The district recorded a total pass percentage 90.80 %. Girls out performed boys with a total pass percentage of 92.63%, while boys scored a pass percentage of 88.88%.

The government schools recorded a pass percentage of 86.14%; matriculation schools: 98.78%; Adidravidar welfare schools: 82.61% and Tribal Welfare schools: 90.48%.

