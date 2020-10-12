Dharmapuri police launch campaign for protection of women

She Care campaign was flagged off by Pradip Kumar (second right) DIG, Salem range, in Dharmapuri on Monday.

DHARMAPURI

12 October 2020 23:32 IST

The Dharampuri police launched She Care, a campaign for protection of women, here on Monday. The campaign on wheels was flagged off by Pradip Kumar, DIG, Salem range.

She Care envisions covering 273 villages and 1,196 hamlets within eight months, with a slated objective of raising awareness on protection of women across the board.

According to the police, the objective includes containing crimes against children and women, preventing female foeticide, helping in relief and rehabilitation of victims, engaging with the civil society to create awareness on protection for women, creating awareness on the ills of child marriage and early marriage, dowry harassment, sexual abuse and harassment. The campaign will rope in an array of awareness programmes including distribution of pamphlets, leaflets and short films.

The campaign is spearheaded by a committee headed by Inspector Latha of the All Women’s Police Station, Pennagaram, with a team comprising of a Sub-Inspector and four constables. The committee may be reached at 9585585154.