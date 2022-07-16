Dharmapuri MP’s tweet questions rituals in government functions

In a video tweeted by Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar on Saturday, he was seen questioning Water Resources Department (WRD) officials about inviting a Hindu priest to perform ground breaking puja to launch renovation work in a lake in the district.

In the video, Mr. Senthilkumar asked about the protocols under which they invited the Hindu priest to conduct the puja at a government function and why they did not invite priests from churches, mosque Imams, and people who did not have belief in God.

When officials answered that puja was usual even at Ministers’ functions, Mr. Senthilkumar questioned whether puja was performed for the Chief Minister’s function. It was a Dravidian model government and it was a government for all. If officials wanted to conduct a puja, they should invite everyone, he said.

Following the MP’s argument, the officials asked the priest to stop the puja and the priest left the spot. After that, the MP started the renovation work.

Mr. Senthilkumar told The Hindu the incident happened at Alapuram village. The lake would be renovated under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana scheme. So the Department had invited him for the function. “While we are speaking of Dravidian principles, how could we allow this? I have sought an explanation from the Executive Engineer of WRD,” the MP said.

When asked about DMK Ministers and MLAs participating in similar puja functions, Mr. Senthilkumar said, “In the past, I walked out of a Minister’s function while these types of puja were taking place. I just want to ask, if former Chief Minister Karunanidhi is alive, will the Ministers and MLAs participate in functions like this. So this is to be a start and it should raise a debate. So I tweeted the video. I have nothing to lose. While we have a principle, we should follow it,” Mr. Senthilkumar added.