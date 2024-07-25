Dharmapuri MP submits petition to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Member of Parliament for Dharmpuri A.Mani met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted a petition for a railway underpass in Jyothihalli village in Dharmapuri.

According to the petition, people of Jyothihalli village in Chettihalli panchayat in Dharmapuri sought a new railway underpass between 94/400 and 94/500 connecting Jyothihalli village to the nearby road to help ply emergency vehicles to their village. According to the MP, the petition has been forwarded by the District Collector to the Senior Divisional Engineer, South Western Railway, Bangalore division.

Mr. Mani requested the Railway Minister to consider the demand and do the needful.

